2024 elections to become costlier

Nellore: Since winning 2024 elections became prestigious to both the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition parties, the duo are not hesitating to spend extravagantly. YSRCP fielded three fresh candidates - Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed (Nellore City), Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy (Udayagiri) and Meriga Murali (Gudur), while TDP fielded four upcoming politicos - Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovur), Nelavala Vijayasree (Sullurupet), Kavya Krishna Reddy (Kavali) and Kakarla Suresh (Udayagiri). Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy (YSRCP) and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP) are representing Rajya Sabha are contesting for Nellore Lok Sabha seat. With multimillionaires in the race, 2024 elections became expensive as the candidate are prepared to spent nowhere less than Rs 100 crore for Assembly, Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore for Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, candidates used to meet people directly and appeal to vote for them. Wherever necessary, they assured financial help from their pockets for construction of temples and function halls, employment to their children in private firms and other benefits. Now the situation is allegedly different as the voters are expecting money from the candidates, who are also ready to offer Rs 5,000 per voter and this may increase also. Recalling his experience, senior politician and Sarvepalli former MLA Chitturu Venkata Sesha Reddy said that his total expenditure was Rs 5 lakh when he contested from Sarvepalli in 1978. He said earlier people never expected money from candidates, instead they used to offer money to constants, considering their financial status.

The only expenditure candidates have to bear was fortea and meals to the functionaries during electioneering, Sesha Reddy added. In the past, there were no processions organised and most of the time, candidate used to go by walk to villages. After NTR established TDP, first time mike announcement system was introduced. Now, it is entirely different as the constants have to spend at least Rs 20 lakh per day for electioneering, as his family members and relatives, including grandchildren are campaigning along with hundreds of party activists, heexplained.