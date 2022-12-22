21,316 tabs to be distributed to Class 8 students, teachers in Tirupati District

Satyavedu (Tirupati District): District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said the government has been strengthening education system in the State by implementing various initiatives.

Along with MLA K Adimulam and DEO Dr V Sekhar, the Collector distributed Byju's tablets at a programme at Satyavedu Government High School for Boys on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, the Collector said that 21,316 tablets will be distributed in the next one week for eighth class students and teachers in the district. He said the government has launched a major initiative by distributing Samsung tablets worth Rs 1,466 crores, with Byju's pre-loaded content for class 8 students and teachers in the State. Students studying in government and aided schools will get these tabs.

He informed that in Tirupati district, 2,593 teachers, who teach eighth class students and 21,316 students will get tablets worth Rs 68.40 crores. Each tab is worth Rs 16,500 while its content cost is Rs 15,500 with a net value of Rs 32,000. The tabs are equipped with special software to prevent unwanted apps and sites and will have a three years warranty, the Collector explained.

Further, the government has been taking steps to start interactive flat panels (education through digital display boards) from 6th class onwards in schools, which were taken up in Nadu-Nedu phase-1. Smart TVs will be installed in foundation and foundation plus schools.

MLA Adimulam said that the intention of providing tablets to students is to make them understand lessons in an easy and better way through digital mode. Hereafter, every student entering class 8 will get a tab, which works even in offline mode. By focussing on education system, Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been implementing various schemes, which no other government has thought of before.

Special Officer of Chittoor and Tirupati for tabs distribution Ravindra Reddy said the government has been contemplating to prepare 8th class students to write 10th class examinations in 2025 in CBSE syllabus. The content has been divided subject-wise in the tabs and provided in both English and Telugu media. Each chapter has been divided into concepts and it contains a total of 67 chapters, 472 concepts, 300 videos and 168 solved question banks.

On the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 50th birthday, the dignitaries cut a cake and later planted saplings in the school premises.