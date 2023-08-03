Live
Tirupati: 3-day Rayalaseema Organic Mela to begin tomorrow
- The objective is to promote natural farming which will help protect soil fertility, says J Kumara Swamy, State president of Goadharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham
- The Mela also provides an opportunity to the farmers to know the vast marketing potential for organic products, he says
Tirupati: A three-day Rayalaseema Organic Mela, an exhibition-cum-sale of cow-based natural farming products will be held here from August 4 to 6. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Goadharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham (GPVS) State president J Kumara Swamy said the GPVS in association with the government’s Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS)) is organising the Organic Mela to promote natural farming which would help save soil fertility and also ensure healthy food for a healthy society.
The Mela covers various aspects of natural farming including creating awareness among farmers to opt for cow-based natural farming, spread awareness on food processing, marketing of organic products, promotion of terrace gardeners and also to provide a platform for the organic farmers to showcase their success in the natural farming and also facilitate sale of their produce.
The successful farmers will be available to give guidance to the farmers interested in switching over to natural farming, he added.
Thanks to the growing demand for organic products due to increased health awareness, more and more farmers are eager to take up the natural farming but were hesitating to opt for it, as they are worried over the marketing i.e. sale of the product, he said informing that the Mela also provides an opportunity to the farmers to know the vast marketing potential for organic products and also provide the details of the bulk purchasers of organic products.
He took the opportunity to reveal GPVS initiatives for the marketing of organic products including organising a weekly village market - Santha (shandies) in the State where the farmers can sell their organic products with no role of middlemen, to get a good price for their products and also conducting training programmes for farmers on natural farming with minimum investment to get maximum profit.
The Mela will be held at the TTD ground, near ISKCON temple on Hare Rama Hare Krishna road in the city, he said, informing that The City of Terrace Gardens (CTG) and Rotary Club International were also involved in the conduct of the Mela. RySS district officer Muniratnam, organic farming expert Gangadharam, CTG Admin and Core Committee member TV Manohar, Rotary Club president Rajkumar, secretary Ravikumar and others were present.