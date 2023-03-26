314 new products from TTD Ayurveda Pharmacy soon: JEO

Tirupati: An exercise is underway to manufacture 314 new medicines from TTD Ayurveda Pharmacy in Narasingapuram soon, said TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi. Along with the officials, the JEO inspected the expansion works of Ayurvedic Pharmacy at Narasingapuram on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion she said that in the first phase, a new shed will be opened on March 31, which will be equipped with advanced machines to manufacture 10 types of medicines.

She said the management has decided to manufacture additional 314 types of medicines to provide modern medicine to the patients. According to this, the pharmacy is being developed with Rs 5 crore, she said. She said that 30 types of medicines were currently being produced in the pharmacy. Recently 314 drug formulas have received certification from AYUSH.

The JEO said apart from providing medicines manufactured in SV Ayurveda Pharmacy to patients in TTD Ayurveda Hospital, the Ministry of AYUSH has given permission to the government to pay 50 per cent of the production cost of the medicines. Earlier, the JEO inspected the installation of new machines and the sheds constructed on the premises of the pharmacy. Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SEs Satyanarayana, Venkateshwarlu, Ayurveda College Principal Dr Muralikrishna, Dr Renu Dixit, Pharmacy Technical Officer Dr Narappa Reddy and others participated.