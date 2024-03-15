400 lost mobiles worth Rs 72 lakh recovered

Tirupati: District police have recovered 400 lost mobile phones worth Rs 72 lakh, within a month after receiving complaints on mobile hunt app.

SP Krishnakanth Patel told the media here on Thursday that so far police have recovered 2,630 mobile phones worth Rs 4.73 crore in the last one year after the Mobile Hunt App was introduced in the State. Police were succeeded in recovering maximum number of lost or stolen mobiles and returned them to the owners including pilgrims by courier.

The SP asked people, whose mobiles were lost or stolen, to lodge complaints on mobile hunt app (WhatsApp number 9490617873) directly without going to police station. The complainant will receive a link immediately after lodging the complaint and they have to provide all their details and the stolen mobile for investigation. SP Krishnakanth Patel lauded Tirupati cybercrime unit led by CI Vinod Kumar for playing a key role in the recovery of stolen mobile phones. He

Additional SP Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Cyber CI Vinod Kumar and Cybercrime staff were present.