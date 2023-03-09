52-year-old woman delivers baby girl at govt maternity hospital

A rare delivery took place at the government maternity hospital in Tirupati on Thursday. A patient from GD Nellore of Chittoor district A Kumari has given birth to a baby girl at the age of 52 and attained menopause. She has been taking treatment at the hospital for the past three months. She became pregnant through IVF treatment at a corporate hospital in Chennai. To overcome the huge financial burden, she later moved to the maternity hospital.





She has been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other prolonged health issues and getting treatment from Dr K Madhavi. Hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy enrolled her in the Aarogyasri scheme. After she had severe bleeding on Wednesday midnight, doctors performed C-section on her and she delivered a female child. Both mother and child were safe, said Dr Madhavi. SVMC Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan congratulated the doctors and the woman on the occasion. Meanwhile, a private corporate hospital in the city has successfully performed lifesaving procedures on four premature respiratory distress syndrome babies.





Ankura hospital medical superintendent Dr Vamsi Krishna said that all four premature babies were born around the 28th week of gestation and were weighing less than 800 grams. They were discharged in good health. Their lungs were premature and not ready to function yet. They presented with severe infections and had temperature instability and were kept in the incubators and given ventilator support also. All premature babies were discharged within two months, which is an achievement as such cases of extreme premature babies may take 3-4 months of extensive support before getting discharged, he said.



