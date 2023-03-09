52-year-old woman delivers baby girl at govt maternity hospital
A corporate hospital successfully performs lifesaving procedures on four premature respiratory distress syndrome babies
She has been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other prolonged health issues and getting treatment from Dr K Madhavi. Hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy enrolled her in the Aarogyasri scheme. After she had severe bleeding on Wednesday midnight, doctors performed C-section on her and she delivered a female child. Both mother and child were safe, said Dr Madhavi. SVMC Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan congratulated the doctors and the woman on the occasion. Meanwhile, a private corporate hospital in the city has successfully performed lifesaving procedures on four premature respiratory distress syndrome babies.
Ankura hospital medical superintendent Dr Vamsi Krishna said that all four premature babies were born around the 28th week of gestation and were weighing less than 800 grams. They were discharged in good health. Their lungs were premature and not ready to function yet. They presented with severe infections and had temperature instability and were kept in the incubators and given ventilator support also. All premature babies were discharged within two months, which is an achievement as such cases of extreme premature babies may take 3-4 months of extensive support before getting discharged, he said.