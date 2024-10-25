6 units of ‘O’ negative blood needed urgently at SVIMS

Tirupati: The Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital in Tirupati has made an urgent request for O-negative blood donors.

A patient requiring immediate heart surgery is in critical need of six units of O-negative blood.

The hospital administration is appealing to

generous O-negative blood donors to come forward and donate to help save the patient’s life.

Those willing to donate are requested to visit the SVIMS Hospital Blood Bank on Friday. This life-saving gesture can make a vital difference and the hospital urges all eligible donors to act swiftly, said the medical superintendent Dr Ram.

For more information, donors are requested to contact the blood bank at SVIMS Hospital.