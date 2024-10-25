Live
- Indiscriminate sand mining goes on at Dusi reach
- Blood donation camp held
- Suriya Moved to Tears During ‘Kanguva’ Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad
- Raja Reddy assumes charge as library chairman
- Warangal to witness nonstop development: MLA Rajender
- Sports equipment distributed to athletes
- Panel formed to address issues related to ethanol industry
- India saved pilferages worth $40 bn in last 8 years with DBT schemes: FM Sitharaman
- Mega DSC Notification Likely in November in Andhra Pradesh
- People will thrash Congress leaders for unkept promises
Just In
6 units of ‘O’ negative blood needed urgently at SVIMS
Tirupati: The Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital in Tirupati has made an urgent...
Tirupati: The Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital in Tirupati has made an urgent request for O-negative blood donors.
A patient requiring immediate heart surgery is in critical need of six units of O-negative blood.
The hospital administration is appealing to
generous O-negative blood donors to come forward and donate to help save the patient’s life.
Those willing to donate are requested to visit the SVIMS Hospital Blood Bank on Friday. This life-saving gesture can make a vital difference and the hospital urges all eligible donors to act swiftly, said the medical superintendent Dr Ram.
For more information, donors are requested to contact the blood bank at SVIMS Hospital.