7 ‘free left’ turns to come up in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) in an effort to reduce traffic congestion at all important roads in the city took up ‘Free Left’ turn facility for free flow of vehicles.

Accordingly, the Corporation has identified 7 important junctions, which come under ‘heavy traffic areas’ for providing free left facility in which three were already completed while in one place all other works are over except black tapping. The work in the remaining three is going on brisk pace.

The areas where works completed and thrown for traffic include (official inauguration is yet to be observed) are SV Music College (Rs 40.92 L), SV Campus School(Rs 15 L) and Town Club(Rs 38.4 L), while Lakshmipuram Circle (Rs 40L) is almost completed and traffic is already allowed through this free left.

The three more areas where works are going include Narayana Puram(Rs 15L), SP office(Rs 23L), Padmavathi Mahila University (Rs 35L) (Thummalagunta Road) and are expected to be completed soon.

It is pertinent to note that free left facilities which were came into use to a great extent helped to ease traffic congestion at Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule junction connecting with the fast developing areas in the city including SV Nagar, LB Nagar, MR Palli and other areas were able to move on through the newly provided free left, avoiding waiting for signal at the busy junction on Tirupati-Chittoor highway road.

Similarly at Town Club, another important junction in the city, vehicles coming from Chittoor and Madanapalli were now able to pass on to enter the city easing traffic congestion at the busy area linking Tirupati-Chittoor highway road and Alipiri (towards Tirumala hills) road.

The Corporation approached TTD and the SV University management to give part of lands of their institutions (SV Music College and SV Campus School respectively) for providing free left at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule junction (Balaji colony) and got the required land for providing free left.

Similarly, it also saw the governing body of Town Club, an association of private persons in the city, to give up part of its land for providing free left at NTR circle which helped all vehicles more so RTC buses coming from Chittoor and Madanapalli entering the city freely to reach bus station.

It is needless to say that the motorists in the city and pilgrims coming from outside were happy at the free left facility in these areas and hailing the corporation for providing such a facility.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who was instrumental for the corporation taking up the ‘free left’ facility at all important junctions and with the help of city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy succeeded in getting the required land from TTD, SV University and also Town Club for laying the free left facility.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said that Lakshmipuram circle free

left is almost completed while remaining free left facilities will be completed soon. The MCT focuses on development of the roads in the city in tune with increasing population including pilgrims and also vehicles which have shown manifold increase due to burgeoning pilgrim economy.

Nowhere in Andhra Pradesh, the road development is going on such a massive scale like in Tirupati, he said beamingly.

The master plan roads, slip roads, the free left and widening of roads where traffic is heavy, which are going on will see that Tirupati become No 1 in the state in providing good roads, once the works are completed, he said.

Reddy almost on a daily basis inspecting road works including free left, accelerating the works for completion and also facilitating required lands without any hitch for the roads, making an indelible mark with regard to improvement of road facility in a big way in the pilgrim city.