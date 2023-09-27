8 wheelchairs donated to Tirupati railway station

Tirupati:Sri Vasavi International Club of Bhongir, Telangana, president Ramakrishna has donated eight wheelchairs to Tirupati railway station. DRUCC member I Murali Krishna earlier promised to provide wheelchairs to Tirupati railway station for the convenience of the visiting passengers.

The donor handed over wheelchairs on Tuesday to Station Director K Satyanarayana. Chief Commercial Inspector Srikanth was also present.