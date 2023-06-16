86.67 pass percentage registered in APPGECET results

Tirupati: The results of APPGECET-2023 held on May 28, 29 and 30 were released by SV University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy on Thursday in the presence of chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Hemachandra Reddy who was present virtually. Candidates wishing to join MTech or M Pharmacy courses in the state should qualify in APPGECET. Significantly, SV University has successfully organised the CET for three times consecutively.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hemachandra Reddy said that APSCHE conducts 10 CETs for admission into various courses in a transparent way. While each university conducts each CET, APPGECET was allotted to SV university three times in a row and received applause every time for flawless and perfect conduct of the process. He said that the first preference for admissions into MTech and Pharmacy courses will be given to GATE and GPAT rankers and the leftover seats will be filled by those qualified in APPGECET on merit basis.

The APSCHE has streamlined the CETs after the Covid pandemic and now all tests and results are scheduled properly. Registrations for admissions into degree courses will start from June 19 and PG admissions in July 3rd week, he stated.

Vice-chancellor Prof Raja Reddy said that 7,167 candidates had registered for PGECET in 13 branches while 5,970 appeared for the examination. Of them, 5177 got qualified. He congratulated CET convenor Prof R V S Satyanarayana for conducting it smoothly and thanked the APSCHE for giving them an opportunity to organise the test. The convenor said that the test was conducted at 15 centres across AP and Telangana. Prof Sudheer Reddy and Madhavi from APSCHE, Prof Diwakar Reddy, Dr P C Venkateswarlu and others were present.

The first rankers in all 13 branches are: Biotechnology - Ananya Dash (Visakhapatnam), Chemical Engineering - Koppolu Karthik (Kovur in Nellore district), Civil Engineering - Koppolu Deepak (Anantapur), Computer Science Engineering - Gonella Sri Sai Krishna Chaitanya (Vijayawada), Electrical Engineering - Matta Hemanth Sai Satya Ananth (Amalapuram), Electronics and Communication Engineering – Surakala Keerthi Mhalakshmi (Visakhapatnam), Food Technology - Yepuri Sugunya Rao (Bapatla), GEO Engineering & GEO Informatics - Simhadri Lahari (Srikakulam), Instrumentation - Ponnada Divya (Visakhapatnam), Mechanical Engineering - Ajjarapu Srinivas (Uttarakanchi village of Prathipadu mandal, Kakinada), Metallurgy and Nano Technology - Konakala Lokesh (Kankipadu, Krishna District) and Pharmacy - Mali Praveen Kumar (Srikakulam).