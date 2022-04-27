A Sri City’s Kellogg donates desks, benches to Satyavedu Jr. College

Sri City: As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Sri City-based Kellogg company donated desks and benches worth Rs eight lakh to the Government Junior College in Sathayvedu. The company personnel handed over their donation to the college Principal B Anil Kumar at a function held at college campus on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Kellogg's senior quality manager Sudhir Padala said that they came to know the requirement of desks in the college through Sri City Foundation and assured to provide some more assistance from their company.

He advised the students to study well for their bright future. Appreciating the initiative of Kellogg's, Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, said Sri City Foundation projected the requirement of 130 desks to the constituent industries and appealed to take up the project under CSR.

Responding to our appeal, he said the Sri City Japanese Companies Group (SJCG) had already donated 30 desks last month, and Kellogg's provided the remaining quantity on Tuesday. Ravindra Sanna Reddy said Sathyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam recently informed him about the requirement of desks for both Government High School and Junior College.

Besides this, he said toilets were being constructed at the junior college by another industry at a cost of Rs 16 lakh and added that the Sri City has been at the forefront in improving facilities for school students in its vicinity. Sri City vice-president (customer relations) Ramesh Kumar, Safety Senior Manager Suresh Babu, Ruth Priya of Kellogg's and others were present.