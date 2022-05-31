Aadhaar services made available at 34 secretariats

Tirupati: Getting Aadhaar services has been made easy as the government has been providing them at ward and village secretariats. The Aadhaar enrolment has become necessary for availing various government schemes and people were finding it difficult to make corrections in their cards when they change their address and interlinking of mobile number. In order to address these issues and make hassle free corrections in Aadhaar cards, the government has so far made available the services in 34 secretariats in Tirupati district while another 52 have been sanctioned. Disclosing this, District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy asked the officials to create awareness about these services among the people.

He addressed a review meeting on housing, Jal Jeevan mission, probation to secretariat staff, construction of government buildings and godowns with RDOs, Tahsildars, MPDOs and other officials through video-conferencing on Monday. The Collector told the officials that only a few people have utilised Aadhaar services at the secretariats and by giving wide publicity only more people can make use of them.

Under Jal Jeevan mission programme 100 percent houses in rural areas should be provided water tap connections which is at present only 65 percent. There should not be any pendency in the construction of government buildings and progress has to be shown on this. Village secretariats, Rytu Bharosa kendras and wellness centres should be completed by August.

Door-to-door garbage collection has to be done everywhere and panchayats should focus on revenue generation. There must be daily progress in housing programmes. The foundation level works should be completed to all the houses before the rainy season commences. The Collector made it clear that the proposals for probation declaration for secretariat staff have to be sent in 24 hours.

Housing OSD Ramachandra Reddy, SE Sarma, Panchayat Raj SE Sankar Narayana, RWS SE Vijay Kumar, DPO Rupendranath Reddy, GSW district coordinator Jagadish took part in the video conference from the collectorate.