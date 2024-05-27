Aarogyasri Trust CEO visits SVIMS, Ruia hospitals

Tirupati: Aarogyasri Trust CEO Dr G Lakshmisha inspected SVIMS and Ruia hospitals in Tirupati on Sunday. At SVIMS hospital, he enquired with patients in the emergency ward on the services they are getting and received feedback that they have been getting free services. He also visited radiation therapy operation theatre.

Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Rajasekhar Reddy and district manager Sivakumar were with the CEO. SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Oncology wing special officer Dr Jayachandra Reddy were also present.

Later, the CEO visited Ruia hospital and enquired patients about their problems. Ruia hospital superintendent Dr Ravi Prabu, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, deputy collector Bhaskara Naidu and others took part.