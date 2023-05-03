Acquire latest skills to crack cybercrime cases: DIG

Tirupati: Anantapur range DIG RN Ammi Reddy stressed on the need to acquire latest skills in cracking cybercrime cases in the changing times. Along with SP P Parameswar Reddy, he visited the Integrated Command Control Centre and Cyber Lab in Tirupati on Tuesday and advised the staff to take various steps to deal effectively with cybercrimes by increasing skills.

The DIG said that more and more people are getting cheated by cyber fraudsters. Police also should keep track of such crimes and increase their skill using modern technology to provide justice to the victims and also to prevent such crimes.

Asserting that the command control system is an important weapon for the police, DIG Ammi Reddy said that people call ‘Dial 100’ to complain on any matter, which should be passed on to the police officials and alert them through command control room. Thus, it helps in maintaining law and order.

The DIG also inspected DISHA SOS, functioning of CCTV cameras, LHMS cameras etc., and gave several suggestions to the staff.

Earlier, the DIG and the SP held a meeting with members of Mahila Shakti Kendras (MSKs) at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) auditorium. The DIG reviewed the working of MSKs and told them to meet people in their respective areas and educate them on the locked house monitoring system (LHMS), cyber security, DISHA app and mobile hunt apps and see that they will utilise them properly.

The MSKs should keep a vigil on social evils like sexual harassment, dowry harassment, domestic violence and eve teasing and provide information from time to time to their respective station house officers (SHOs) and become partners of crime prevention. They should also focus on eradicating child marriages in their jurisdiction and contribute towards building a modern civilised world. SHOs should conduct ‘Coffee with Men/Women’ programme on every Saturday with MSKs and ward/village police staff at the police stations to review the developments during the week.

DIG RN Ammi Reddy And SP Parameswar Reddy presented certificates and mementoes to the best performers on duty.