Adi Krittika festival grandly celebrated

Adi Krittika festival grandly celebrated
The festival of Adi Krittika was celebrated at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Tirupati: The festival of Adi Krittika was celebrated at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.

On this occasion, in the morning the Utsava Murthies of Sri Valli Devasena along with Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy were rendered Snapana Tirumanjanam

In the evening, Tiruveedhi Utsavam was held.

Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju, superintendent Krishna Verma, temple Inspector Balakrishna and temple priests participated in this programme.

