'Adivo Alladivo' to be aired for 52 weeks: TTD EO

Tirupati: Buoyed with the overwhelming response to the devotional music programme based on saint poet Annamayya Keerthanalu 'Adivo Alladivo' programme across the world, TTD has decided to telecast the programme for 52 weeks instead of 26 weeks in SVBC as was planned earlier, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

A review meeting on SVBC programmes was held at Sri Padmavathi Rest House here on Saturday. The EO said apart from popularising the Sankeertans penned by saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, a new programme popularising the life of ardent devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy viz. Sri Nadamuni, Anantalwar, Pallava Queen Samavai, Tarigonda Vengamamba and others will also be telecasted on SVBC, he added.

SVBC Kannada Channel, also will telecast a new programme, "Dasa Namana" soon to popularise the Dasa Sahitya Sankeertans penned by Kannada saint poets as part of promotion of Bhakti cult. SVBC Chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra and CEO Suresh Kumar were present.