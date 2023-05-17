Admissions into TTD junior colleges begin today

Tirupati: The application for admission into TTD-run junior colleges will be available online from May 17.

According to Devastanam Education Officer Bhaskar Reddy, eligible candidates can apply online from May 17 till June 5 for admissions into Sri Padmavathi and Sri Venkateswara Junior Colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

The students have to visit admissions.tirumala.org to apply online. The manual is also available on the website both in English and Telugu. After going through the guidelines and norms, the students shall click on their wishful course in Intermediate and apply for the same.

The students can get their doubts cleared with respect to admissions, courses, fee particulars etc., if any via the helpline also which is available on the website. If the students click on the website, the helpline box will be displayed. If they click on this they will get the contact numbers of the lecturers of respective courses to clear their doubts if any.

After the date of registration of applications is over, seats will be allocated online based on merit, duly following the rule of reservation. After the selection process, the student will be informed through SMS, confirming his admission.

If any candidate fails to fill the application properly, that will automatically get rejected and the application will be cancelled. So the students are advised to go through the manual and norms thoroughly before applying online.