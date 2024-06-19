AEO to monitor outside queue lines during rush

Tirumala: EO J Syamala Rao on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the departments of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, reception and IT wing of TTD.

In the review meeting held at the Gokulam Rest House at Tirumala, he made some important instructions to the respective departments.

The EO instructed the IT wing to resume scanning of Divyadarshan tokens at the 1200th step along the Srivari Mettu footpath route. He also directed the vigilance wing to ensure that there is no misuse in the APSRTC and tourism quota of tickets.

He asked the reception wing officials to come out with a list of people who are taking the accommodation in a frequent manner and said stern action will be taken against the middlemen who are repeatedly taking the rooms and misusing the facilities.

Later, he instructed the concerned to place electronic display boards at Narayanagiri Sheds akin to Vaikuntham compartments to display relevant information about approximate darshan hours for the information of the people.

The EO reviewed the functioning of the Revenue and Panchayat Raj departments and was briefed about the tenements, hawkers, shopkeepers, hotels, commercial shops, land allotment and material permission to donor cottages by the officials concerned.

In a major decision to minimise the pilgrim woes during the rush period, the EO instructed to immediately deploy one exclusive assistant executive officer (AEO) to monitor the queue line properly whenever the pilgrim rush is heavy and when it comes outside spreading over five kilometres. He said a team comprising an official from Health, Annaprasadam and Srivari Seva will also be present to give the proper feedback so as to ensure hassle-free movement as well as darshan to the token less pilgrims.

Later in the evening, the EO inspected Janata Canteens, hotels and verified the cost of the items served to the pilgrims and the rates displayed on the boards outside the eateries. The EO made a quick visit to verify the outside lines which were at Shilatoranam point followed by the inspection at Narayanagiri Rest House No.3, Seshadri Nagar Cottages.

Along with the EO, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, EEs Srinivas, Jaganmohan Reddy, Srihari, DE (Electrical) Ravishankar Reddy, CPRO Dr T Ravi and others were present in the inspection.

JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, and Heads of the various departments were present at the review meeting.