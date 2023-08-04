  • Menu
After a dip in last three days, devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid weekend

As the weekend has arrived, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala.

As the weekend has arrived, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala. On Friday, there was a significant rise in the number of devotees, with many waiting in 27 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshan.

It is estimated that the it would take appropriate actions 12 hours to complete the tokenless Sarvadarshans.

On Thursday, a total of 59,898 devotees visited Srivara and offered their prayers and additionally, 26,936 devotees offered the hair deity.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam reported an income of Rs 4.44 crores from temple hundi yesterday.

Earlier, there was a dip in the devotees flocking to Tirumala in the last three days and with the weekend ahead, the rush increased. The officials are taking steps to ensure the smooth conduction of darshans without hurdles.

The TTD has released the additional quota of Rs. 300 special darshan tokens of August month and full quota of September and October.

