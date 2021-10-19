Airlines told to increase flight services from Tirupati

Tirupati: MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has asked the airline operators to increase the flight services from Tirupati to various cities in the country. Addressing the Airport Advisory Committee meeting in his capacity as its chairman, the MP expressed the need to run the flights to spiritual destinations like Varanasi, Madurai and other cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry with which more passenger footfalls can be ensured.

He said that steps will be taken to set up counters at the airport for the convenience of the passengers to book hotels, TTD darshan booking etc., The officials were asked to focus on removing the hurdles for the expansion of the runway to facilitate Boeing flights. Gurumoorthy assured that he will talk to the officials of R&B and TUDA to provide street lights from the airport to Srikalahasti highway.

Airline operators have said that direct flight services to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Madurai will commence from next month. Advisory committee member Giridhar Reddy asked the officials to open a counter at the airport for the sale of wood carving and Kalamkalri art pieces. Earlier, Airport Director S Suresh explained the details of various flight services, passenger amenities and pending development works to the MP through a power point presentation. He said that they will seek TTD cooperation to set up a digital display board at Tirumala showing the flight services details. Officials of various wings in airport and representatives of airline companies took part in the meeting.