Akhanda Balakanda Parayanam held at Tirumala

Tirumala: The hill town of Tirumala reverberated to the rhythmic waves of the Slokas rendered by Pundits at the second edition of Akhanda Balakanda Parayanam (mass recitation of slokas) that was held amidst spiritual fervour at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala on Tuesday.

As part of its spiritual campaign to save humanity from Covid pandemic, the TTD has been organising Parayanams for the past one-and-a-half years. The SVBC has provided the live telecast of the popular Parayanam from 7 am onwards for the benefit of the global devotees to beget the blessings of Sri Venkateswara. On Tuesday, Parayanam of 142 Slokas from 3 to 7 Sargas from the Balakanda of Sri Valmiki Ramayana were recited under the supervision of the chief scholarly narrator Brahmasri Prava Ramakrishna Somayajulu who explained that Rama Nama Mantram is the best medicine to overcome all evils, ailments and difficulties by mankind.

The event started with Dr K Vandana and her team singing Tyagaraja Keertana 'Jagadananda Karaka' and concluded with Maharshi Vedavyasa penned Ramashtakam.

TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Muralidhara Sharma and other Vedic pundits of TTD, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit University, scholars etc. participated in the mass chanting event.