Akhanda Vishnu Sahasra Nama Stotra Parayanam held at Tirumala

Tirumala: Akhanda Vishnu Sahasra Nama Stotra Parayanam was held at Nada Neerajana mandapam amidst spiritual fervour at Tirumala on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi.

It is believed that it is the day the Vishnu Sahasranama Stothram was revealed to Pandavas by their beloved great grandfather Bhishma on the auspicious Magha Sudha Ekadasi.

Kanchi pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy, who graced the event, in his Anugraha Bhashanam said, the best way to attain salvation in

Kaliyuga is by the way of chanting the divine Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam. "Bheeshma has taught Vishnu Sahasra Namam to Dharamaraja

which was approved by Sri Maha Vishnu Himself. Today, the Vishnu Sahasra Namam was recited thrice and the fruits of this great mantra

will be definitely bestowed on devotees who chanted with utmost devotion," he maintained.

Earlier, Vedic scholars Seshacharyulu, Narasimham and Brahmacharyulu led the chorus chanting of the divine namas. The entire Tirumala

echoed with the divine vibes that emerged out of these divine chants.

Along with Vishnu Sahasranama, Sri Lakshmi Ashtottara Stotram, Purva and Uttara Peethikas were also recited.

On the stage, Lord Srinivasa along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were seated on Pedda Sesha Vahanam and a replica of

Bheeshmacharya was also placed adding more to the spiritual ambience.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, Agama Advisor Mohana Ranga Charyulu, SV Higher Vedic Studies project officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, Vedic

scholars, pundits from SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit Varsity and Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham were also present.

Meanwhile, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also observed Bhishma Ekadasi with religious fervor at its temple in Tirupati.

Marking the occasion, Sankeertanas and Nama japams were held from early morning to late evening at the Krishna temple which was teemed with

devotees right from the morning to offer prayers on the holy occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi.