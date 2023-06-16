All problems will end only if TDP returns to power, says Naidu

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): Calling upon the people to work for the success of the TDP and exuding confident that the party will certainly come to their rescue, former chief minister and party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the only solution for all the problems faced by the people is that TDP should come back to power.

Continuing his tour in his home constituency Kuppam for the second consecutive day on Thursday, Naidu fondly recalled that ever since the TDP has been formed the party flag is being hoisted in Kuppam. “If you want the constituency to be developed, only the TDP should win again,” the party supremo said.

The former president of the Chittoor district unit of the Congress, Dr Suresh, along with several party activists and hundreds of YSRCP workers joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu at Kuppam.

Heartily welcoming all of them into the party-fold, Naidu said that all of them should work together for the success of TDP in the coming polls. The majority in Kuppam should be more than one lakh votes, he said.

Observing that it is only the TDP that knows how to create wealth and how to distribute it among the people, he recalled that the TDP laid the foundation for welfare schemes like the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme, pucca houses and Janata clothes.

Expressing serious concern that rowdies are ruling the roost in Kuppam which was once known for peace and tranquillity, he warned such rowdies of serious consequences.

Observing that he will take the responsibility of making the poor as rich, Naidu recalled how schemes like Deepam under which gas cylinders were supplied, 33 per cent reservation was implemented in college seats for girls and how successfully the Mahasakthi scheme was implemented.

Listing out the other schemes proposed to be implemented by the coming TDP government, the former chief minister regretted that the state government could not take up the remaining five per cent works of the Handri-Neeva project though 95 per cent of works were completed during the TDP rule.

The state government’s position is so pathetic that the salaries of the staff of Dravidian University could not be paid and the employees are migrating to other states, he said.

Elections are only nine months away, Naidu said and called upon the people to strive to bring back the TDP to power.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, MLC Dr K Srikanth, Pulivarthi Nani, P S Munirathnam, P Manohar, Gounivari Sreenivasulu and others also took part.