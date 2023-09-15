All set for Brahmotsavam: TTD EO Dharma Reddy

Tirumala: All arrangements are being made for giving satisfactory Srivari Darshan to devotees as well as Vahana Sevas for the ensuing annual fete Brahmotsavam from September 18- 26, stated TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after inspecting all arrangements along with officials, the EO said on September 18, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present ‘silk robes’ to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the State government. Nearly two lakh devotees will be accommodated in the galleries of Mada streets on Garuda Seva day. All devotees waiting on the inner and outer ring roads will be later allowed into galleries through Supatham in south west corner, Govinda Nilayam north west and north east gates.

The EO further informed that Garuda Vahana Seva will commence at 7 pm on September 22 and last till 2 am next morning to facilitate everyone. He appealed to devotees to wait patiently for their turn to witness vahana Seva following all security norms. He said TTD had made elaborate arrangements for darshan, stay, security and sanitation.

Earlier, EO Dharma Reddy inspected Vahana Mandapam, Mada streets, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, Supatham, Vaikuntam queue complex-2 and other areas and gave suggestions to the officials. JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, ASP Muniramaih, CE Nageswar Rao, SE-2 Jagadeswar Reddy, EE Jaganmohan Reddy, DE electrical Ravishankar Reddy, health officer Dr Devi, CMO in-charge Dr Narmada, VGOs Bali Reddy and Giridhar Rao were present on the occasion.