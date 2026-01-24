All set for CM Naidu’s Nagari visit: Collector

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar said that all preparations are done for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Nagari on January 24.

Speaking to media, Collector Sumit Kumar said Naidu will review stalls on agriculture and allied sectors, interact with scheme beneficiaries, and praise the district's 2,000 sanitation workers. Stalls will showcase welfare schemes and district development under Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra.

Sanitation workers play a key role in cleanliness drives, and their daily efforts keep our towns spotless, he added.

He said autos will promote cleanliness awareness. Stalls for One Family-One Entrepreneur scheme, especially agriculture-related, are also set up.

Naidu will give a message to the public, instructions on social responsibility, hostel cleanliness with posters and zero-waste concepts, and visit Ayush Hospital.

The Collector urged district people to use dustbins properly for waste like plastic bottles and wrappers.

This will reduce workers' burden. Let's work together for a successful visit and awareness drive, he appealed.

The Collector further said that the Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad at the Junior College in Nagari town at 11:20 AM. Then, at 11:30 AM, he will attend a public meeting at SAAP Sports Ground.

Next, at 1:50 PM, he will visit the Pre-Metric and Post-Metric Social Welfare Hostel for Boys and Girls in Nagari town. At 2:15 PM, he will go to the Nagari Area Hospital and talk to the people. After that, at 2:40 PM, he will join a political meeting near the Junior College. He will leave from the helipad at 3:55 PM and back to Undavalli.

Meanwhile District SP Tushar Dudi, held a convoy trial run and gave a special briefing to police officers and staff for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Nagari visit.

The SP stressed strong security measures, including convoy duties, traffic control, route mapping, and coordination. The trial run started from the helipad. It covered key points along the route, traffic diversions, and safety zones.

He directed drivers, rope parties, and pilot vehicle staff to stay fully alert and work together during convoy movement.

No mistakes should happen under any circumstances. In unexpected situations, inform senior officers immediately through walkie-talkie.

If the CM stops his vehicle anywhere, the rope party must quickly secure the area, close the road, and control the crowd.

The pilot vehicle should check the route ahead, signal to stop if dangers are spotted, and all convoy vehicles must follow those signals exactly.

Later, the SP briefed officers on maintaining law and order. He focused on security at the helipad, open meeting ground, government hospital, and boys' hostel.

Police must coordinate on public safety, traffic control, VIP protocol, and parking to avoid any lapses. Everyone should stay alert and perform duties fully until the CM's visit ends.

ASPs Rajasekhar Raju, Devadas, City DSP Mohammad Aziz were present