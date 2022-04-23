All set for SSC public exams from April 27

Tirupati: After two years gap, SSC public examinations will be conducted this year from April 27. The exam fever was missing for the last two years as they were not held and all students were promoted due to the Covid pandemic. As the Covid has subsided completely in the state, the classes were held normally this year and the examinations are going to be held as usual in a systematic manner. The education department with the cooperation of several other departments, has completed arrangements for the smooth conduct of exams. According to DEO Dr V Sekhar, 180 exam centres were set up in the 34 mandals of new Tirupati district. He told The Hans India that 27,584 regular and private students have registered to appear for the examinations. All centres were provided with furniture, drinking water and medical aid will also be in place for those needed.

To prevent copying and to ensure fair examinations, 14 flying squads were appointed which will tour in all 34 mandals. The teachers have motivated the students to face the examinations with confidence. The motivational classes were held in the name of 'Vijaya Spoorthy' which were planned by the district common examination board (DCEB). Meanwhile, DRO M Srinivasa Rao has conducted a review meeting with the officials of various departments on SSC examinations and entrusted the responsibilities. Collector K V Ramana Reddy told the Minister for Education B Satyanarayana during a video conference on Thursday that nodal officers will be appointed to conduct the examinations in a foolproof manner. He said that AP Open School exams will be attended by 1,585 students in nine centres.

It is learnt that the results will be announced based on marks this time instead of the grading system which was in vogue for the past few years. The examinations will start from April 27 and end on May 6. Internet and Xerox centres nearby exam centres will be closed during the time of examination every day. Candidates can go to their exam centres by RTC buses free of charge by showing their hall tickets.