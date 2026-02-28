  1. Home
‘Amma Chekkina Bomma’ highlights diverse gender experiences at SPMVV

  28 Feb 2026
‘Amma Chekkina Bomma’ highlights diverse gender experiences at SPMVV
The Department of Music, Dance and Fine Arts at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) staged a theatrical production titled ‘Amma Chekkina Bomma’ on Friday evening. The play was presented under the PM-USHA initiative supporting the university. It was written by Jyothiraj Beesetti and directed by Venkat Govada.

Amma Chekkina Bomma focused on the lives of people with diverse gender identities. It portrayed their struggles against prejudice, their fight for dignity, and their efforts to assert their right to self-expression. Through its characters and story, the play addressed social attitudes and encouraged the audience to think beyond stereotypes and develop empathy and inclusion. The performance highlighted how theatre can serve as a medium for discussion and awareness in an educational setting.

By presenting real emotions and personal experiences on stage, the production created space for reflection on gender roles, identity, and social conditioning.

