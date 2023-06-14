Live
Anantapur: 28 students selected in campus recruitment
Anantapur: In local Rudrampet, Anantapuram PVKK Engineering College on Tuesday, under the auspices of Seoyon E-HWA Summit, a subsidiary of Kia, campus recruitment was conducted.
Principal of the college Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, said, “These campus recruitments have been organised by the Seoyon E-HWA Summit organisation for the students studying in the final year of PVKK Engineering, and we have entered into prior agreements with many international organisations and we are imparting the skills required by these organisations with the representatives of those organisations. Due to this, we are leading in premises recruitment.”
Premises recruitment officer Dr Bhanu Kiran said, “After the technical interview and HR interview conducted as part of the interview process, 28 PVKK engineering students have been selected and they will be appointed as graduate engineer trainees. They will have an annual income of Rs 2 lakh, PF and transport facility.”
Chairman of the college Dr Palle Kishore, management representative Srikanth Reddy, company representatives Rehana and Sandeep participated in this programme.