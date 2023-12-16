Live
Anantapur: Electoral roll revision is fair & transparent, says Collector M Gautami
Anantapur : District Collector M Gautami stated that electoral roll revision 2024, be it deletions or inclusions, is being undertaken with utmost care and transparency.
Addressing a meeting with the representatives of various political parties on revision of electoral rolls here on Friday, the Collector said they are adhrering to the directives of the Election Commission in the process. They have received as many as 1,33,696 Form 6 applications, out of which, 92,788 claims were settled. 11,512 were rejected and 29,396 were pending settlement.
As many as 1,16,004 applications of Form 7 were received, while 17,189 claims were rejected and 34,422 were pending. The Collector said all the pending claims will be attended to by December 26.
All pending claims that reach the office before December 9 will be cleared by December 26, she added.
Collector M Gautami asserted that care is being taken to ensure not a single eligible voter is removed. She asked the political parties to bring to her notice any unsettled claims. Freshly enrolled voters in the age group of 18-19 years account for 38,000 new enrolments. DRO Gayatri Devi and political parties’ representatives participated.