Anantapur-Sathya Sai: Sandarbham discusses drought conditions in twin districts

Anantapur-Sathya Sai : ‘Sandarbham,’ a platform of cross section of people and civil society organisations, discussed at length on the impending drought conditions in the district caused by failure of monsoon.

The meeting held at the local NGO’s home was attended by 75 resource persons and was coordinated by senior journalist Susarla Ramesh.

Agriculture scientists, representatives of political parties, NGOs, farmers, retired government officials and 19 civil society organisation members participated in the debate on how to combat drought conditions. Participants spoke in depth on the severe drought plaguing the district, withering of crops, power crisis, the return of conditions of dark drought era and the government’s lethargic attitude. The government should also declare ‘drought mandals’ and take steps for drought relief.

The meeting passed a resolution appealing to the government to take measures on the lines of an NGO implementing protective irrigation and saving standing crops.

They also demanded the government to release compensation to farmers who sowed and lost and those who did not sow due to fear of bad monsoon.

The speakers called upon stakeholders against losing hope and also stand with the farmers in this hour of need. Civil society members decided to visit drought-hit villages and present a report to the government. The members decided to meet the district collector in a week and present a memorandum in this regard. The meeting also appealed to members participating actively in whatsapp group to also attend the monthly meeting physically.