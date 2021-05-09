Andhra Pradesh: Head Constable dies as gun misfires in Tirupati special jail

A head constable of the Tirupati Special Jail has died due to a gun misfire. The incident happened Saturday night. According to West Circle Inspector Siva Prasad, Head Constable Lakshminarayana Reddy (47) of the AR Battalion in Tirupati has been working as a guard at the sub-jail since last year. Lakshminarayana Reddy ended his duty at 6.00 pm on Saturday as usual.



In this backdrop, while he was changing clothes to return home has put the gun (303 rifle) aside. The rifle misfired suddenly, which led to death of Lakshminarayana Reddy on the spot when the bullet hit him in the heart. Urban District SP Venkata Appalanaidu reached there and examined the body and found the details.



A case was registered against him and the body was shifted to Postmortem. The deceased is reported to have a wife and two children.

