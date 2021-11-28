Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Tirumala from the morning, devotees face difficulties

Heavy rains continue to lash Tirumala on Sunday due to the effect of a cyclone in the Andaman. Devotees of Lord Venkateswara have been facing severe difficulties as it has been raining non-stop since morning with gusts of wind. Heavy rains inundated the temple premises, Thirumala streets, Laddu centre and Tirumala roads. Meanwhile, the vigilance officials have suspended the permission of two-wheelers on two ghat roads due to possible landslides on Tirumala Ghat road.



Vigilance personnel is alerting travelers traveling in vehicles on Ghat Road. Apart from this, TTD has stopped the permission of devotees for pilgrimage sites like Papavinasanam, Akasha Ganga, Japali, Dharmagiri, and Srivari Padala in Tirumala.



The Meteorological Department has recently issued another warning to the state over the rains due to the low-pressure effect in the Bay of Bengal on Monday. It said Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for those districts. The vigilant government is making arrangements to evacuate the inland people to safer areas.