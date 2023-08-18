Andhra Pradesh: Operation Leopard continues at Seshachalam forests

The joint operation carried out by the TTD and Forest Department to capture Leopard, is going on in the Seshachalam hills. Additional cages are being set up by the forest authorities in addition to the existing ones in three areas.



To monitor the movement of leopards in the Alipiri corridor, TTD has installed 200 cameras in addition to the existing 320 trap cameras. Forest officials have also installed 82 cameras along the temple walkway route.

DFO Srinivas stated that there is currently no animal migration along the Alipiri walkway. However, he mentioned that it will take some time to study the animal migration patterns in this area.

Devotees who are visiting on foot are advised to come in groups for their safety. TTD DFO Srinivasulu reassured devotees that they can use the walkway without any fear. The joint efforts of the TTD and Forest Department aim to ensure the safety and security of the devotees during their pilgrimage.