Andhra Pradesh: Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Tirupati on November 14

The 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting will be held in Tirupati on the 14th of next month. The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be attended by governors, lieutenant governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries, advisors, and other senior officials from AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman, and Nicobar, Lakshadweep. The issues between the respective states will be resolved and the assistance to be provided by the Centre will be discussed.



State Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma directed the authorities to make arrangements to make the meeting a success. Arrangements for the Zonal Council meeting were reviewed by the Secretaries of various departments, TTD EO, Chittoor Collector, SP, etc. in a virtual manner from the Secretariat on Thursday. CS‌ ordered to make arrangements without resorting to any errors. During the meeting, the CS specially reviewed with the secretaries of the various departments the issues to be discussed in relation to the state and the agenda to be brought to the attention of the Centre.

The meeting was attended by senior officials Poonam Malakondaiah, L.A. Premachandra Reddy, Anil Singhal, V. Usha Rani, Shyamala Rao, P. Balakrishnamacharya and others participated.