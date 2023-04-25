Andhra Pradesh: TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for May and June today

TTD has announced that the quota of special entrance darshan tickets for the month of May and June will be released on April 25 on Tuesday morning at 10 am. A quota of Rs. 300 special entrance darshan tickets will be made available on the TTD website. To this extent, TTD has suggested that devotees should book darshan tickets only on the official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/. Don't be fooled by fake websites. TTDevasthanams or TTD official mobile app can be used to book darshan tickets of devotees.



TTD said that recently some miscreants have been targeting innocent devotees by creating a fake website in the name of Tirumala Tirupati Devasdhanam and fooling the devotees. It said that due to the increasing number of devotees who are being cheated by resorting to fake websites, as well as receiving complaints from devotees, special attention has been paid to fake websites.

It said that fake websites that are deceiving devotees have been identified and criminal cases have been filed against them. TTD identified around 41 fake websites, collected their details and identified the persons operating them.