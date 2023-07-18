Anivara Asthanam held amidst religious fervour

Tirumala: Anivara Asthanam - the traditional fete of commencement of annual accounts of Srivari temple was held amidst religious fervour at the Bangaru Vakili at Tirumala temple the presence of pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyarswami, Sri Chinna Jeeyarswami and TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy On Monday.

Earlier, the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swami and His consorts mounted on Sarva Bhupala Vahanam were seated at the Ganta Mandapam in Bangaru Vakili along with Sri Vishwaksena, the commander-in-chief of Sri Venkateswara.

Marking the occasion, special pujas were performed to the Mula Virat, presiding deity and Utsava Murtees (processional idols) and Prasada Nivedana was offered to the deities following the temple practice.

Thereafter the senior Tirumala pontiff carried six pattu vastrams in a silver plate on his head and entered Srivari temple amidst Mangala Vaidyams followed by his deputy and EO wherein four pattu silks were decorated to the Mula Virat, while one to Sri Malayappa and another one to Sri Vishwaksena utsava idols.

As part of festive tradition, temple chief Archaka wore ‘Parivattam’ and spelt blessing ‘Nitya Aisharyobhava.’ Later, Archakas handed over ‘Lacchanna’ - a key bunch of the temple to Tirumala pontiffs and TTD EO. The Anivara Asthanam fete concluded when the temple key bunch was placed at Srivari feet after a series of Harati, Chandanam, Thamboolam and Thirtha offerings.

Day of accounting: Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy said in the past the custodians of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the Mahants of Hathiram Mutt, kept accounts of income, expenses, reserves on an annual basis, ending on Ani, Tamil month. After the Endowments Department took over the temple in 1933 ending the Mahants’ administration, the annual accounting shifted to the financial year April-March format, EO averred.

TTD board members Muramsetti Ramulu, Maruti Prasad, Devasthanams Law Officer Veeraju, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, health officer Dr Sridevi and others were present.

As part of Vaikhanasa customs, on the occasion of Anivara Asthanam fete, the temple officials of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple of Srirangam, Tamil Nadu presented Pattu Vastrams to Srivaru. Earlier, special puja was offered to pattu vastrams at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. After the puja, Tamil Nadu Endowments Minister Shekar Babu carried the vastrams on his head and he was accompanied by Tirumala junior pontiff Sri Chinna Jeeyarswami and the TTD EO. They came in a procession amidst traditional music, Mangala Vadyam, through the Mada streets to the shrine for presenting the Vastrams to the temple authorities. Tamil Nadu Endowments Secretary Manivasagam, Commissioner Muralidharan, Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner Sivram Kumar and Archaka Srinivas Raghav Bhattar were among the members of the Tamil Nadu team led by the Minister.