Anna Canteens may reopen by next month

Nellore: Following the government's decision to revive Anna Canteens, the district administration is gearing up to start the canteens, most probably by next month.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister P Narayana recently visited some areas in the city and directed the officials to ensure the reopening of Anna Canteens.

As part of this, municipal officials on Sunday inspected the area at Muthukuru road center of 19th division in the city and checked the possibility of establishing Anna Canteen.

It may be recalled that during TDP's regime earlier, Anna Canteens were established at six busy centers like Tadikala Bazar Center, Vijayamahal Railway Gate, Chinna Bazar etc for the benefit of people coming to Nellore city from various places. These canteens turned more beneficial, especially to workers and people coming to hospitals. After establishing power in 2019, YSRCP government totally winded up Anna Canteens. According to sources, the administration is planning to open Anna Canteens in the same buildings.