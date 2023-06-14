AP Government keen on protecting interests of poor: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of all sections irrespective of caste, community and religion, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

The Chief Minister has introduced number of exclusive schemes for the development of SCs, STs, BCs, OBCs and Minorities, he added.

Taking part in Operation Parivarthana programme here on Tuesday, he said the government was taking measures to protect the interests of the poor and prevent them from getting addicted to liquor consumption. “It is unfortunate that there are some poor families who principal vocation is manufacture of lllicit liquor,” he said.

Stage has been set to ensure self-employment opportunities to those families who were involved in manufacture of ID liquor.

He said that the Special Enforcement Bureau has launched a special drive to curb illicit arrack sale in the district.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, DRDA Project Director Thulasi, SEB ASP Lakshmi and others were present.

Under Operation Parivarthana, the Deputy Chief Minister then distributed loans to the ID arrack makers of Karvetinagar mandal on the occasion.