Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
AP Government keen on protecting interests of poor: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of all sections irrespective of caste, community and religion, said Deputy...
Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of all sections irrespective of caste, community and religion, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.
The Chief Minister has introduced number of exclusive schemes for the development of SCs, STs, BCs, OBCs and Minorities, he added.
Taking part in Operation Parivarthana programme here on Tuesday, he said the government was taking measures to protect the interests of the poor and prevent them from getting addicted to liquor consumption. “It is unfortunate that there are some poor families who principal vocation is manufacture of lllicit liquor,” he said.
Stage has been set to ensure self-employment opportunities to those families who were involved in manufacture of ID liquor.
He said that the Special Enforcement Bureau has launched a special drive to curb illicit arrack sale in the district.
Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, DRDA Project Director Thulasi, SEB ASP Lakshmi and others were present.
Under Operation Parivarthana, the Deputy Chief Minister then distributed loans to the ID arrack makers of Karvetinagar mandal on the occasion.