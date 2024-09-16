Live
AP High Court judges visit Tirumala
AP High Court Judges Justice Mallikarjuna Rao and Justice Kiranmayi, along with their family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Sunday separately.
Tirumala: AP High Court Judges Justice Mallikarjuna Rao and Justice Kiranmayi, along with their family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Sunday separately.
Both the judges were welcomed by TTD officials. After offering prayers, the judges were rendered with veda asirvachanam, prasadam, Sesha vastram and teertham inside Ranganayakula mandapam.
Meanwhile, many VIPs including MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, AP I&PR Director Himansu Shukla, had Lord’s darshan on the same day.
