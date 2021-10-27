AP High Court orders govt. to file counter over appointment of TTD board members with criminal records

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government appointed the TTD governing body in August. In addition to giving a chance to YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman of TTD yet again, the government issued orders appointing the board members. Against this backdrop, BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy filed a petition in the high court challenging the appointment of TTD members with criminal records.



The matter was heard in the High Court on Wednesday. Advocate Ashwini Kumar argued on Bhanu Prakash's petition and objected to the appointment of Ketan Desai, a former chairman of the Medical Council of India, as a member of the governing body.

However, the court was outraged by the government's appointment of Ketan Desai as a member of the governing council and directed that the notices be issued to the respondents immediately. The court said that the notices be issued to the Principal Secretary of the Department of endowments, TTD executive officer, and 18 others. The High Court asked to file a counter within three weeks.

However, in the recent past, there have been allegations that TTD has appointed the members with criminal cases in the appointment of board members. The matter once again became a topic of discussion with the High Court comments.