AP Lokayuktha Judge visits Tirumala

Tirumala: AP Lokayukta Judge Justice P Lakshmana Reddy along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday.

TTD officials received the Judge and made arrangements for Lord darshan. Later, he was offered vedasirvachanam, prasadam and sesha vastram at Ranganayakula mandapam.

