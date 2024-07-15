AP police embark on use of advanced tech

Tirupati: Director general of police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao underscored the commitment to maintaining peace, order and security across the state through the use of advanced technology. Along with his spouse, he worshipped Swaymbhu Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam on Sunday. Later, speaking to the media, the DGP said that the policing strategy in the state will undergo a major shift focussing more on using advanced technology in improving the law enforcement.

DIG Shemushi and Chittoor SP V N Manikanta Chandolu were also with the DGP.

“The integration of technology in crime investigation is a significant step forward. The police department is now equipped with modern facilities including CCTV cameras, drones and digital forensic tools, enhancing their ability to prevent and solve crimes more effectively,” the DGP observed.

Special measures are being taken to bolster the security of women and children. The establishment of family counselling centres across the state is a pivotal move towards providing support and security to vulnerable groups.

On road safety, the DGP said that to reduce road accidents, the state is focusing on the installation of CCTV cameras and traffic signals at strategic locations across the state. Strict enforcement of road rules is expected to bring about a noticeable reduction in traffic-related incidents.

The illegal smuggling of red sanders remains a pressing issue. A special task force has been deployed to take stringent action against smugglers, showcasing the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards this illicit trade.

Efforts are also underway to prevent the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor. Strengthening check posts, conducting extensive vehicle checks and raiding suspected locations are part of the comprehensive strategy to combat this problem, he said.

The DGP observed that people’s contribution is crucial in maintaining peace and security, making society safer and more secure for all.

Additional SP (Admin) S Arifulla, AR Additional SP G Nageswara Rao and other officials were also present.