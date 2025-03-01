AP State budget criticised for dashing hopes of Seema projects

Tirupati: The State budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in the Assembly on Friday, has come under fire from various sectors for neglecting crucial aspects. The allocation for water resources was a major point of contention, while employees expressed disappointment over what they perceived as an unfair deal.

Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum convenor Matta Purushotham Reddy criticised the budget for dashing hopes of Rayalaseema projects. Speaking to The Hans India, he argued that the allocations raise significant doubts about the future of these projects, with no substantial funds allotted to move them forward.

Reddy questioned the rationale behind allocating about Rs 6,000 crore for the Polavaram project, which is the Central government’s responsibility. Additionally, he argued that Polavaram would not benefit Rayalaseema and criticised the Finance Minister’s claim that the project would aid the region’s development.

Reddy highlighted that Rs 11,314 crore had been allocated for Godavari Delta, Krishna Delta, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), and North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi (NASS). However, he estimated that at least 50 per cent of the funds would be used for administrative expenses, leaving the remaining portion to be distributed based on government priorities. He expressed uncertainty over how much HNSS would receive and questioned how the project would access water without prioritising the use of Srisailam backwaters.

Key Rayalaseema projects like Gundrevula on Tungabhadra, Pothireddypadu expansion, Galeru-Nagari, and Siddeswaram were notably absent from the budget. Reddy also criticised the lack of funds for the Banakacharla project, despite recent advocacy by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

CITU state Vice-President Kandarapu Murali condemned the budget for failing to address the basic problems faced by the public. He noted the absence of any mention of rising prices of essential commodities and the long-awaited Pay Revision Commission (PRC). Murali criticised the lack of provisions for the three lakh contract workers awaiting wage hikes and amendments to the minimum wages GO.

He also highlighted the neglect of Anganwadi, ASHA, and mid-day meal workers, as well as volunteers promised Rs 10,000 salary before elections. Murali questioned the absence of the free bus travel assurance from the government’s ‘super six’ initiative and concluded that the budget would not contribute to the state’s development. United Teachers Federation (UTF) state executive member K Muthyala Reddy expressed disappointment, stating that the budget had left employees, teachers, and pensioners disheartened. He pointed out that there was no allocation for clearing pending dues of over Rs 30,000 crore, including PF, APGLI loans, final payments, DA arrears, PRC arrears, pensioners’ gratuity, commutation, and leave encashment. There was no announcement on appointing a PRC chairman or implementing PRC from July 2023, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. He criticised the allocation of only 9.86 per cent of funds to education, arguing that at least 20 per cent should have been earmarked to strengthen public education. He also noted that most classrooms under the Nadu-Nedu Phase 2 programme remained incomplete due to lack of funds in the budget.