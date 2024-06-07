Live
APRCET interviews postponed
Tirupati: Convenor of AP Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) Prof B Deva Prasad Raju said the interview schedule meant for the admissions into PhD courses in the State universities has been postponed.
It was earlier announced that interviews will be conducted from June 10 to 13. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the schedule has been postponed until further notice.
