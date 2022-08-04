APSSDC extends Applied Robotic control lab facility in Annamacharya institutions

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has extended Applied Robotic Control Lab programme for another three years to control lab having colleges. APSSDC and Aachen University, Germany officials has handed over renewal documents to various colleges at Vijayawada. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to the AP Government, has attended the programme and congratulated

Annamacharya institutions Executive Director Abhishek Reddy. Annamacharya institutions Secretary Choppa Gangireddy, Vice Chairman Choppa Ellareddy, Principal Sama Narayana, faculty and students expressed happiness over the move.