Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is set to attend the International Temples Convention 2025 in Tirupati on Monday to be organised by the Temple Connect initiative. Ahead of his visit, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and SP V Harshavardhan Raju have instructed officials to ensure meticulous preparations without any lapses.

On Sunday night, a review meeting was conducted at Renigunta Airport as part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) arrangements. During the meeting, the SP and JC emphasised that all officials should remain vigilant during the Chief Minister’s visit.

They directed the Health Department to deploy specialist doctors, establish a safe room and provide advanced life-support ambulances and fire safety measures without any negligence.

The police department was instructed to implement stringent security measures, with clear orders that no lapses would be tolerated.

Following the meeting, the JC and SP inspected the Asha Convention Centre, where the Chief Minister will be attending the event, and provided necessary guidance to the officials. Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya and other officials reviewed the arrangements at the venue to ensure a seamless event.

Several key officials, including trainee SP Hemant, ASPs Srinivasa Rao and Ravi Manoharachari, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, DM & HO Dr Balaji Naik, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, District Fire Officer Ramanaiah and Airport authorities participated in the review process to finalise security and logistical arrangements for the event.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu will reach Tirupati airport at 3:15 pm on Monday and will depart for Asha Convention Centre.

After taking part in the programme there, he will return to the airport again at 6.35 pm and will leave for Vijayawada.