  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Balalayam held at Vontimitta

Balalayam being performed at Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta on Sunday
x

Balalayam being performed at Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta on Sunday

Highlights

Balalayam was performed as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam on Sunday.

Tirupati: Balalayam was performed as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam on Sunday.

As a part of the ritual, Agni Pranayam, Kumbharadhana, Akalmasha Homam, Maha Purnahuti were held. Later, Balalaya Maha Shanti Prokshana was performed. Deputy EOs Natesh Babu and Prasanthi, Superintendent Hanumantaiah, temple inspector Naveen, temple religious staff were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick