Balalayam held at Vontimitta

Tirupati: Balalayam was performed as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam on Sunday.
As a part of the ritual, Agni Pranayam, Kumbharadhana, Akalmasha Homam, Maha Purnahuti were held. Later, Balalaya Maha Shanti Prokshana was performed. Deputy EOs Natesh Babu and Prasanthi, Superintendent Hanumantaiah, temple inspector Naveen, temple religious staff were present.
