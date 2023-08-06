Banaganapalle: Deputy manager of private bank commits suicide

Live
Banaganapalle: A deputy manager working in a private bank committed suicide by hanging in his rented house at Pendakanti Nagar in Banaganapalle town on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Pothuru Srinivasulu,40, working as deputy manager in HDFC bank at Banaganapalle.
According to Banaganapalle Sub-Inspector P Rami Reddy, the victim Pothuru Srinivasulu, a resident of Tadipathri in Anantapur district, was working as deputy manager in HDFC bank at Banaganapalle branch.
He was recently posted in Banaganapalle from Vijayawada. Though he was working at Banaganapalle, he kept his wife and children in Kurnool. After renting an apartment, he was staying along with his two more friends. He used to go to Kurnool to see his wife and children once a week. On Saturday morning, his body was found hanged to the ceiling while his two inmates were away at that time, said the Sub-Inspector.
The SI said that financial problems may be the reason for taking him the extreme step. The police after receiving the information rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Banaganapalle government hospital for post-mortem. Based on the complaint lodged by victim’s wife Pothuru Anitha, the police registered a case under relevant sections.