Belarusian delegation visits Sri City

Sri City: A delegation from Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) visited Sri City on Tuesday as part of business tour to India. Dziana Turava headed the delegation consisting of 14 members, representing prominent Belarusian corporations and business entities in different sectors.

Satish, president (Operations), warmly welcomed the delegation.

Bodgan George, Assistant Vice-President gave a comprehensive presentation, highlighting Sri City’s distinctive features, potential as a dynamic industrial hub in multiple manufacturing sectors and underscored the advantages of setting up manufacturing unit in the business city.

The delegates engaged in the session, raising insightful questions about business establishment and available opportunities. The delegates from the automobile components manufacturing and packaging sector explored potential business opportunities for their products.

The delegation explored Sri City’s advanced infrastructure and vibrant industrial ecosystem, gaining an in-depth perspective on its operations. They also toured the Vital Paper unit, engaged with company executives, and observed the activities underway.