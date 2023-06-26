Beneficiaries told to realise dream of owning a house

Anantapur: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the housing programme, which completed 8 years was celebrated by beneficiaries with the participation of District Collector M Gautami.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautami asked all housing beneficiaries to draw inspiration for completing their houses which are in different stages in the district.

Everyone should realise their dream to live in their own dwellings. She offered full cooperation from the government in this regard. There is no problem for material supply and for bills payment.

She called upon all housing beneficiaries to take advantage of government help in completing their houses. After the houses are completed, basic infrastructure like roads, drainages, streetlights and water supply arrangements will be made.

She asked the volunteers to reach out to people under Jagananna Suraksha programme and give all the certificates needed from the government.

MP Talari Rangaiah congratulated all beneficiaries, who completed their houses. He said the state was implementing the largest housing programme. RDO Madhusudan, housing PD Keshavulu, MPDO Tejashni and Tahsildar Usharani were among those present.